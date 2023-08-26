TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $121.70 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $121.70 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,967,353 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,452,667 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

