Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $141.66 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $141.66 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,081,671,044 coins and its circulating supply is 715,463,222 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.