Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

