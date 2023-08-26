Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 604.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after acquiring an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $161.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.