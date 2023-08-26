Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 7,500 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Matson worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,974.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,974.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $3,063,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.49 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MATX

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.