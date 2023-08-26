DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $48.29 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

