Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 99.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

