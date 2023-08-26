Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 46,509 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,425 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,509 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,039 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,496 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 217,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 88,562 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

