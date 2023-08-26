Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,044 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $5,021,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE opened at $151.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

