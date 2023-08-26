Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.