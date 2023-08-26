Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,610 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MEG opened at $38.43 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.62.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.