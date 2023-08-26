Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,706 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $110.19.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

