Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 10.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Block by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Block by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Block Trading Up 0.4 %

SQ opened at $55.87 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,029. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.