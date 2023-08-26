Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

