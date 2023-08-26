Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,361.68 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,354.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,100.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

