Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 12,600 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $760,651,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

NSIT opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $153.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

