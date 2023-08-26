Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $660.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $653.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

