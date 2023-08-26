Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ALK opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

