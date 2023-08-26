Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.21% of ADTRAN worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $634.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.89%.

ADTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTRAN

About ADTRAN

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.