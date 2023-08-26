Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 157,456 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,456 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.59% of NETSTREIT worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

NTST has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

