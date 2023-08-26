Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NVR by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $138,433,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NVR opened at $6,078.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,225.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,782.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $123.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

