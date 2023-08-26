Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Yum China by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 218,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

