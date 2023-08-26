Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $10,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.