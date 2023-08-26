Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,920 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,477,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $301,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $105.45 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.98.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.