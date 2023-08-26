Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.1 %

BRO stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.