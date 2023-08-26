Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of First Commonwealth Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 763,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 568,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 730.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 314,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.