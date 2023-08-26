Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $199.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

