Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 68,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.