82,600 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

