Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $25.79 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

