B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $200,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,611 shares of company stock worth $2,503,505 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.42. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.