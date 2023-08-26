Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of California Water Service Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $51.59 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

