B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. CWM LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.3 %

AOS opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.