Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 and have sold 40,000,000 shares valued at $1,267,750,000. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

