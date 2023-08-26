Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,955 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VST opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

