Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,227 shares of company stock worth $6,613,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,876.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,997.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,872.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

