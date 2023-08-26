Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,124 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $350.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.57 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,857 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

