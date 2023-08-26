Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

