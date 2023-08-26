Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $47,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,526,029. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

SQ stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

