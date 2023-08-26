Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 611,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 72,064 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 695,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 163,899 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 988,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,419,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $21.95 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

