Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

