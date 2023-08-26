Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

