Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

