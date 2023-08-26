231,769 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 231,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MPW opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,054.55%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

