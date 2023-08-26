Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.81 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

