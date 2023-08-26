Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 252 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 478.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of FLT opened at $265.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average of $229.80. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $272.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

