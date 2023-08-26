Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $56,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.06.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

