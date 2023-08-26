Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,859 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Albemarle worth $51,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,802,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB opened at $189.73 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

