Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $65.17 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.