Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.65%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

